Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts are asked to contact Ronanstown Garda station. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Sun, 27 Aug, 2023 - 15:13
David Kent

Gardaí have asked the public to help them find a teenager who is missing from Dublin.

Chloe Murphy, 14, was last seen at approximately 8pm on Saturday evening in Ronanstown, Co Dublin.

Chloe is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build and brown hair.

Chloe Murphy
Chloe Murphy

When last seen, she was wearing a black fluffy jacket, pink trousers, and blue crocs.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts are asked to contact Ronanstown Garda station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Police Stock Children taken to hospital after in hit-and-run in Co Antrim
Gardaí appeal for public's help investigating Clonmel crash  Gardaí appeal for public's help investigating Clonmel crash 
Laganside Court Two men charged following serious assault in Belfast
Missing peoplePlace: DublinOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager

27 ready-meals and condiments recalled over fears they may contain 'metal fragments'

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd