Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí have asked the public to help them find a teenager who is missing from Dublin.
Chloe Murphy, 14, was last seen at approximately 8pm on Saturday evening in Ronanstown, Co Dublin.
Chloe is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build and brown hair.
When last seen, she was wearing a black fluffy jacket, pink trousers, and blue crocs.
Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts are asked to contact Ronanstown Garda station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.