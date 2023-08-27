Children taken to hospital after in hit-and-run in Co Antrim

Children taken to hospital after in hit-and-run in Co Antrim

File Picture: PA

Sun, 27 Aug, 2023 - 09:28
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Two children have been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run incident in Co Antrim on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the two-car crash, which took place on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey at around 6.15pm.

Police said a red BMW travelling towards Carrickfergus and a blue Ford Focus collided.

Passengers in both vehicles were treated by ambulance crews at the scene, but police said the driver of the BMW made off from the scene.

Police inquiries have continued to “detain the driver”.

Sergeant Dickson said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the Shore Road area during this time, who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting 1530 26/08/23.”

More in this section

Laganside Court Two men charged following serious assault in Belfast
Two houses catch fire following lightning strike in Dublin Two houses catch fire following lightning strike in Dublin
Majority of country under thunderstorm warning but weekend temperatures may hit 20C Majority of country under thunderstorm warning but weekend temperatures may hit 20C
AntrimPlace: Northern Ireland
<p> Gardai Supt Kieran Ruane speaking to the media  near the scene of the overturned car on the Mountain Road in Clonmel yesterday.  Picture: Eamonn Farrell/© RollingNews.ie</p>

Gardaí appeal for public's help investigating Clonmel crash 

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd