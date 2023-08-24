Mysterious girl: US family searching for author of message in a bottle from Ireland

An American family was surprised while on a day out at the beach when they found a message from a mysterious girl.

The Bolger family were down at the 14th Street beach in New Jersey at the weekend to soak up some rays as they would often do.

Part of their beach ritual is to do a 'trash walk' before they enjoy their afternoon, making sure they leave the beach a bit more beautiful than they found it.

On this particular afternoon, the waves had brought them a special message that had travelled all the way across the Atlantic from Ireland.

Tucked inside a small bottle, Frank, his wife Karen, and their daughter, spotted a piece of paper that made them curious.

On closer inspection, they realised they had uncovered their very own message in a bottle.

"Greetings from Ireland," it began. "I have thrown this bottle into the sea for someone to find another day.

"Maybe it's travelled down to Africa or up to Iceland.

"I won't know if someone found this but I hope it is found."

The note was simply signed Aoife and was dated July 17th, 2019.

Delighted with the find, the family is hoping to track down Aoife to let her know her message was found and how delighted they were to be the ones who discovered it.

A call for Aoife was posted to social media by a local magazine, The Wildwood Sun by the Sea.

The post has gained huge traction but so far, there has been no response from the note writer herself.

Hopes are high, however, that if enough people share the story, the Bolgers will be able to get in touch with their new Irish pen pal.