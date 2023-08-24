Donnelly says there are ‘worries’ over probe into baby head injuries at hospital 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there were “worries” for the development of some babies, who suffered a head injury while being delivered at University Hospital Galway (UHG).

He added UHG was correct to launch a review into the incidents after the Saolta University Health Care Group, of which UHG is part of, said the hospital was "currently undertaking a review of cases of subgaleal haemorrhage" which occurred last year.

It did not say how many cases were included in the review. It did say in all of the cases "the infant was discharged home well from hospital".

The group said when "subgaleal haemorrhage of the newborn occurs in a hospital in the Saolta University Health Care Hospital Group, it is reported through the incident reporting process and logged with National Incident Managing System".

A statement added: "There are varying grades of severity of subgaleal haemorrhage dependant on a number of clinical factors."

Mr Donnelly said it was critical the review be open and transparent.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, he said: "I can confirm that all of the parents involved in the review have been informed, which is essential.

And what's happening here is the hospital is initiating a review. It's exactly the type of thing we want to see hospitals do when they spot a potential patient safety issue.

"They've initiated a review. They've engaged with all of the parents involved. And we now need to let that process happen and see what it finds.”

Mr Donnelly said he did not know the exact number of cases but he had been told by the hospital that it was “a small number”.

Asked about the reporting in the Irish Independent that one affected mother had expressed concern her daughter was not meeting developmental milestones, Mr Donnelly said: “There are worries — and the hospital is doing exactly what we would expect them to do, which is to initiate a full review.

“Critically, there has to be full openness and transparency with the parents involved.”

Mr Donnelly said his “hope” and “default position” was the report into the hospital would be made public, but said there were incidents where certain elements may not be published.

National Children’s Hospital

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly also spoke of his deep frustration at the ongoing delays in the completion of the National Children’s Hospital.

Mr Donnelly said he was “deeply frustrated” at the delays and level of claims, now at €760m, by the contractor. He added he was determined the hospital was going to be completed as quickly as possible.

“There has been intensive engagement between the board and the contractor in recent months. The contractor had submitted a completion date of March of next year. That's what we were all looking forward to. Then they resubmitted one to say it wouldn't be March, it would be May.

"They then resubmitted again with another date, which the board at this point is not accepting and is in very intensive engagement with the contractor on this.”

Mr Donnelly rejected the suggestion the board was helpless. He said it was doing a “very commendable job” and it was fighting the 2,000 claims from the contractor. To date, €12m has been awarded, and the board would continue to fight the claims and keep costs down.

“We have to get the hospital open,” he added.

Three factors had led to the delays, he explained — the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the necessity to fight the claims. The contractor was seeking an extra €760m.

“The board obviously is saying ‘you're not getting anything like that’. And that's an ongoing intensive interaction between the board and the contractor. Some of it is in the courts, some of it is in the dispute resolution mechanism set up within the contract.”

Mr Donnelly said 90% of the hospital was complete, with the remaining 10% involving mechanical and electrical works.