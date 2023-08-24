'Like finding long-lost treasure': Ospreys breed in Ireland for first time in 200 years

Conservationists are celebrating after finding evidence of ospreys having bred in Ireland for the first time in more than 200 years.

A pair of ospreys bred at a confidential nesting site in Co. Fermanagh in what has been described as like finding long-lost treasure.

The osprey is recognised for it’s characteristic ‘M’ shape flight profile made by bending its wings and has reproduced at least two chicks, according to Ulster Wildlife.

Ospreys have bred in Ireland for the first time in over 200 years.

The discovery was made by environmental farming scheme advisor Giles Knight, who had been keeping a close eye on the pair over the last three seasons. He kept the news under wraps as the safety of the “spectacular but vulnerable” birds was paramount.

“Along with my son Eoin, I have watched the adults return to the same site since 2021, so you can imagine my excitement the moment that I saw three chicks and two adults this year. It was a rub-your-eyes, once-in-a-lifetime moment. An absolute highlight of my 30-year wildlife career — like finding long-lost treasure,” he said.

Mr Knight said the discovery of at least two chicks is a “huge conservation success story”, indicating that there is sufficient habitat and fish in the area to lure the bird of prey back to the Fermanagh lakelands.

The ospreys, also known as fish hawks, are thought to have become extinct as a breeding bird in Ireland throughout the late 18th century.

Despite this, ospreys had often been spotted migrating to and from sub-Saharan Africa, with Scotland named as their breeding stronghold.

Until this discovery, the confirmed breeding of the birds in Ireland remained quite elusive.

Mr Knight said the location of the site would not be disclosed to ensure the birds remained safe.

“Now these birds are back in Ireland and breeding successfully, it is critical that they are left in peace so their numbers can continue to grow by returning year-on-year to breed," he said.

Mr Knight said he believes this could be the beginning of a "raptor dynasty" for the birds of prey.

He described the support from the local farming community, landowner and partners in welcoming the return of the birds as both "encouraging and heartwarming".

"Their ongoing support will enable future generations to enjoy these magnificent birds far into the future," he added.