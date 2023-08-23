Remains of 50-tonne fin whale buried in Co Kerry

The rotting remains of a 50-tonne fin whale which was washed up on a private beach near Ballinskelligs in Co Kerry earlier this summer have finally been buried.

Samples taken from the whale will form part of a bio-bank of whale material available to research students, it has also been confirmed.

There had been calls to preserve the carcass of the 19m-mammal, a not fully grown male, so it could become a tourist or natural attraction.

However, access to the beach along with the logistics of trying to preserve it, and its state of decomposition, were too challenging.

The whale had most likely been dead for a week at sea before ending up on Boolakeel strand on July 8, opposite Bolus Head and south of the main Ballinskelligs beach. The cause of death has not been determined.

Stephanie Levesque, strandings officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, visited the scene in early July. She measured the animal as part of a strandings survey, the Deep Diving and Rare Species Investigation Programme, being conducted by the group and the National Parks and Wildlife Service because of the increase in strandings in recent years.

The group had been alerted by Dublin woman Frances O’Hare, a keen whale watcher, who was staying in a holiday home alongside the beach.

It was not possible to do a full post-mortem examination, the officer said, because of the expense and the need to bring heavy machinery, ladders, and other equipment to the scene. However, samples of blubber, baleen, and skin were taken.

This material has been preserved for later analysis and the Ballinskelligs whale is now part of “a bio-bank of samples” which will help future research. It should help to inform what the whale had been feeding on and where he might have travelled, said Ms Levesque on Wednesday.

The cause of death of the whale is not determined but it is possible he may have died of natural causes, she said.

Disposal of whale

The disposal of a 50-tonne fin whale proved a challenge because of the narrow nature of the road to the secluded strand. The smell and the build-up of gasses were also of concern to the authorities and to locals.

Towing it out to sea, burial on the spot, leaving it where it is, or burning were all considered.

Kerry County Council has now confirmed the whale has been buried at Baile Uí Chuill Strand.

“The remains of the whale were recently buried close to the location where it was washed up," said a spokesman.

"Because of the large size of the carcass and the relatively inaccessible location, there was widespread consultation with experts as well as the landowner to identify a suitable solution. There was agreement that burying the remains on site was the best option from a safety and logistical perspective."