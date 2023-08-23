Ukrainian refugees to be housed in tents due to accommodation shortage

Ukrainian refugees are to be housed in tents due to a shortage of accommodation, with the State set to run out of beds for new arrivals by the end of this month.

It is understood that officials in the Department of Integration are looking for sites where tents can be erected, similar to the Gormanston Camp used last year.

It comes as the Irish Examiner reported there could be 2,000 Ukrainian refugees without accommodation here in the coming weeks, as the Government faces fresh pressure to secure shelter for those fleeing war.

Officials from the Department of Integration have written to the Taoiseach’s Department warning they expect a bed shortfall of 2,000 between now and mid-September if the State cannot secure additional shelter.

A number of senior staff from various Government departments met on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

It is understood officials were told that the department will run out of beds for new arrivals and people already staying in student accommodation from August 28.

The Government has nowhere to relocate 1,550 people currently in student accommodation, and the State is expecting around 500 new arrivals every week.

Officials were told that the Department of Integration has “spent the last weeks exhausting all options within our control” including seeking private hospitality accommodation such as hotels.

The department has also contacted all properties that were provided in the past for use as emergency shelter such as Croke Park, UCD, and the Aviva as well as a number of other options.

However, senior sources said that “none of this has brought us the number of beds that we will need”. Officials from the Department of Integration emailed several Government departments looking for assistance, including the Taoiseach’s Department.

It is understood the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland was also contacted to inform her that sourcing accommodation will be difficult in the weeks ahead.

It is understood the lack of accommodation was also to be notified to embassies in neighbouring countries.

Higher numbers

Senior sources say the number of Ukrainians arriving over the summer months was higher than anticipated, putting a strain on accommodation.

A total of 10,000 Ukrainians have arrived here since the beginning of May. On average, there are up to 650 new arrivals weekly.

Ireland is now accommodating 92,500 inward migrants, including Ukrainian refugees and international protection applicants.

Sources have said “every effort” is being made to avoid Ukrainians having nowhere to stay.

A Department spokesperson said: “While almost 7,000 additional beds have been contracted in this time, there remains a significant shortfall in accommodation for those fleeing Ukraine for the coming weeks. The Government is working urgently to source additional accommodation.”

A message posted on the Embassy of Ukraine to Ireland Facebook’s page urged people not to come to Ireland in the next six to eight weeks.

It said Ireland is facing another crisis regarding accommodation and urged those thinking of coming to reconsider, “act responsibly”, and avoid doing so if they are in a safe place.