Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal crash involving car and e-scooters

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help in connection with a fatal collision in Dundalk over the weekend.

A man in 20s died in a collision that involved two e-scooters and a car in the Co Louth town on Saturday night.

The collision occurred at approximately 11.15pm and involved a car and two males travelling on e-scooters.

The man who was travelling on an e-scooter was fatally injured.

A second male, also in his 20s, received serious injuries during the collision. He is in a stable condition and continues to receive treatment at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí wish to speak with any motorists who were travelling on the Armagh Road (R177) in Dundalk, Co. Louth on Saturday evening, 19 August 2023, between 11pm and 11.45pm.

"Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of the Armagh Road at this time, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."