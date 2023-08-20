Man dies in collision involving two e-scooters and car in Louth

A man has died in a collision that involved two e-scooters and a car in Co Louth on Saturday night.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident on the Armagh Road in Dundalk.

A man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Another man, also in his 20s, was treated for injuries at the scene by ambulance personel.

A third man, in his 20s, was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesperson said "enquiries are ongoing."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Armagh Road and its environs yesterday evening between 11:00pm and 11:45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí," the garda spokesperson added.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."