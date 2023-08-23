Calls for schools to be able to recruit on a full-time basis to address shortfall

TUI president Liz Farrell said: 'Schools are struggling with a very real, severe teacher recruitment and retention crisis, so the time for sticking plaster measures has long since passed.' Picture: Tommy Clancy

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 00:06
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Schools should be allowed to recruit teachers on a full-time basis as they struggle with a “very real, severe” recruitment and retention crisis, according to the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI).

The post-primary teachers’ union has called on the Department of Education to allow schools to employ teachers on a permanent basis after the traditional cut-off point of the end of October.

According to the TUI, a shortage of teachers in second-level schools is narrowing the range of subject options available to students.

“Schools are struggling with a very real, severe teacher recruitment and retention crisis, so the time for sticking plaster measures has long since passed,” said TUI president Liz Farrell.

It is now time for a completely new approach to teacher recruitment so that Ireland can compete for graduates, who are increasingly looking at international options. 

“We have consistently raised these issues with the Department over the years but to date they have failed to implement the effective measures required.” 

Appropriate, targeted resourcing must be made available in Budget 2024 if the Government is serious about tackling this crisis, she added.

Suggested measures include increasing teaching allocations to allow schools more full-time, permanent jobs; halving duration of the two-year Professional Master of Education (PME) required to become a second level teacher; eliminating the ‘red tape’ that hinders teachers working overseas returning to take up a position in Ireland.

A survey carried out by TUI earlier this year found that of those recently appointed, less than a third of teachers (31%) appointed received a full-time contract, and just over one in ten teachers (13%) were offered permanent positions. 

"This culture of precarious work is driving both potential and serving teachers away from the profession."

Ms Farrell also criticised the lack of teacher union representation on the Department of Education's Teacher Supply Steering Group. "We are ready and willing to assist in this regard." 

Earlier this week, primary school principals warned that up to 4,000 pupils in Dublin alone will potentially have no class teacher in place by next week when schools return, as the supply of teachers seems to be reaching “crisis levels”. 

The Irish Primary Principals' Network (IPPN), which represents primary school principals, said on Monday it is “acutely aware of and concerned about the challenges schools are facing” when it comes to recruiting for the new school year.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said it meets on a regular basis with the school management bodies and the teacher unions and will  "continue to work intensively with all stakeholders to develop and implement creative solutions to address the problems that schools face when it comes to sourcing teachers". 

