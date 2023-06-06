Explainer: Why the big backlog for NCT tests and what is Government doing?

Thousands of motorists have expressed frustration over not being able to book an NCT, meaning, technically, they are breaking the law by having an out-of-date disc.

It is an offence to drive a car in Ireland without displaying an NCT disc if the car is liable for testing — fines and penalty points can be issued to motorists who do.

Delays in testing have caused serious issues, with the NCT operator, Applus, apologising for the backlog during an appearance at an Oireachtas committee earlier this year.

Currently, there are about 375,000 vehicles on the road with an overdue NCT.

In total, 1.45m vehicles were, or are, due the NCT in 2023, but many motorists are unable to receive a test within the required time limits.

Applus management has said it aims to ensure the average lead time for an appointment at an individual NCT centre is less than or equal to 15 days.

A quick browse on the NCT’s website of various test centres would not leave motorists with much hope.

Some examples of the earliest available dates include:

November 28 in Abbeyfeale;

December 4 in Ballinasloe;

December 5 in Tralee;

December 18 in Charleville

January 23, 2024, in Little Island;

January 26, 2024, in Northpoint 1, Dublin.

Applus has put the backlog down to a few factors.

First and foremost, the operator said the "great resignation" in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic hit it badly.

The company said 113 vehicle inspectors left its employment (which equated to 19% of its inspector staff).

On top of that, Applus claimed in February that about 3,500 vehicles fail to show up for their NCT appointments each week.

The group is continuing to hire mechanics from outside of Ireland to bolster the NCT workforce.

Its sister branch in Spain has provided some new employees and external recruitment drives in the Philippines are continuing, but it notes this model is “not sustainable” in the longer term.

Currently, the company has over 600 staff as part of its workforce.

Five new NCT centres are also set to open to attempt to clear the backlog.

Applus had previously said it had hoped things would get back to “normal service” by June.

However, as outlined above, there are still glaring issues and this has led to pressure from the Government.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers has said Applus needs to pay “serious penalties for the dysfunction and the non-performance of their contract”.

Financial penalties are being introduced against them, but Mr Chambers noted there was a “dispute” between the Road Safety Authority and Applus.

He has written to the RSA “re-emphasising the need for penalties to be paid, and that goes into millions at this point.

“They should be paying penalties and I think that needs to be brought to a conclusion very quickly.”

Prior to the covid-19 pandemic, the average wait time for an NCT test was 12 days. In January, the average time stood at 28 days.

At the time of writing, the average wait time for an NCT test is 30 days.

Many senators and TDs from both the Government and the opposition have called for the contract between the RSA, Applus and the Department of Transport to be reviewed as a result.