Authority to quiz Harris on violence in Dublin

The Policing Authority is set to question the Garda Commissioner at its next public meeting on the spate of recent violence on the streets of Dublin.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said there is a “need to examine why recruitment is falling behind” the budget provided, adding that garda visibility gives people “great comfort and reassurance”.

The developments follow high-profile assaults, including stabbing incidents, in Dublin city centre, some of them carried out on tourists, with juveniles suspected in a number of the attacks.

An analysis of staffing by the Irish Examiner shows that there are 109 less frontline gardaí in the two divisions covering the city centre in the last three years:

*North Central Division — frontline garda numbers have fallen from 557 in 2020 to 510 at the end of last July, a decrease of 8%;

*South Central Division — rank and file numbers dropped from 621 to 559, down 10%

Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that numbers in the city will be boosted by recruitment, on top of €10m in extra overtime for existing gardaí.

Some 87 new gardaí graduated last month, on top of 24 in January, the minister said.

Early this month, Garda HQ said 61 of the July recruits were sent to Dublin, including 11 to north central and nine to south central.

It is thought a further 129 graduates are due out in October, with gardaí in Dublin hoping to get a large chunk of those recruits.

Ms McEntee has said a further 270 students are in training and that “if this momentum” is maintained there will be 700-800 garda recruits in 2023.

That is compared to the budget allocation for 1,000 recruits for this year.

Resignations and retirements

Low garda numbers on the street have been put down to a range of factors, including a higher number of resignations and ongoing retirements combined with less-than-expected recruitment and greater numbers of gardaí taking owed annual leave, built up from a ban on leave during much of Covid.

It is not clear if the introduction of the old roster in November will have any impact on policing services.

The low morale among frontline gardaí is reflected in the forthcoming unprecedented vote of no-confidence in Commissioner Harris being taken by the Garda Representative Association.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the Policing Authority said: “In recent months the incidents in Dublin city have been considered in more detail and have been discussed at both Committee and Authority level. The Authority will continue to engage on this topic with the Commissioner and it is very likely to be discussed at the Authority meeting with the Garda Commissioner in September.”

Speaking in Cork on Monday, Finance Minister Michael McGrath said there is a need to “get to grips” with violence in Dublin.

“In my last role as public expenditure minister, I sanctioned funding for recruitment of 800 gardaí last year, 1,000 this year," he said.

“We are not meeting those targets so we do need to examine why the recruitment is falling behind the available budget that is there, and to take on additional gardaí.”