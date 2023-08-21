Department still has no date for roll-out of medical cover for Defence Forces personnel

The Department of Defence has been unable to supply details about exactly when medical cover will be rolled out to enlisted personnel in the Defence Forces, despite the move being announced by Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin more than three months ago.

He made the announcement in Trim, Co. Meath, on May 9 when addressing the annual PDForra conference — the association which represents approximately 6,500 enlisted personnel in the army, navy and air corps.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Defence told the Irish Examiner that: “The military authorities are currently in the process of making the necessary arrangements in terms of expanding the referral and sanction system for medical care, with a view to ensuring full roll-out to all ranks as expeditiously as possible.”

However, whether all enlisted personnel will be covered by the scheme for on-the-job related injuries or illness is still not certain, although Mr Martin’s comments appear to indicate they will be.

The Irish Examiner understands that PDForra has written to the Department of Defence on more than one occasion since Mr Martin's announcement asking to be provided with 'specifics' about the operation of the scheme, but hasn't been given any detailed breakdown.

The country's military officers have for many years been covered by a government-run medical scheme, but to date enlisted personnel have not. In the interim, the future of a private medical scheme set up by PDForra remains uncertain.

The increasing requirement of medical help for enlisted personnel led in 2018 to the association’s executive deciding to put a significant amount of its own funds into kick-starting PMAS, a special medical insurance scheme.

Enlisted personnel were asked to make a small contribution out of their wages — at the time the scheme was launched €1 per week, now risen to €1.50 per week — which guaranteed them private medical care in the event of injury or illness. Those who required treatment were sent to the private Knightsbridge Hospital in Belfast.

The PMAS scheme has proved extremely successful. Latest figures provided by PDForra to the Irish Examiner show that more than 3,500 of its members in the army, navy and air corps are now signed up to it.

Since its inception, more than 370 enlisted military personnel have undergone surgery at the Belfast hospital. A far smaller number have also been sent by PDForra for specialist treatment at other private hospitals in mainland Europe.

To date, it is estimated that more than €2m has been spent on medical treatment for these enlisted personnel, but not one cent has been provided by successive governments to the PMAS scheme since its foundation.

Concerns have been raised in some military quarters that the roll-out of Mr Martin’s promised medical scheme for enlisted personnel is going to be impacted by a well-known shortage of military medical officers, who in the first instance will have to assess and sign off for the treatment of personnel to proceed.

In addition, there are fears that ever-depleting numbers across the Defence Forces have also impacted on the number of medical orderlies and administrative staff who will have to look after a lot of the paperwork. It's expected before a formal announcement is made about the launch of the scheme that PDForra will be consulted by the Department of Defence.