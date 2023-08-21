Politician's brother arrested over probe into Waterford pier damage

Politician's brother arrested over probe into Waterford pier damage

The brother of a well-known politician has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property belonging to a fishermen’s organisation in Co Waterford. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Christy Parker

The brother of a well-known politician has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property belonging to a fishermen’s organisation in Co Waterford.

The man’s family has political affiliations at national and local level.

Gardaí say the arrests follow investigations into "an incident of alleged criminal damage that reportedly occurred at Tramore Pier, Co Waterford between the 24th and the 26th of March 2023".

It is understood to relate to claims by the Tramore Pier Association, which represents fishermen, that their property had been targeted by a person or persons unknown for some time.

Camera surveillance was set up by the association around a rudimentary recreation unit that had been constructed by Pier Association co-founder and treasurer Séamus Lenihan from two converted storage sheds.

The unit includes rest facilities, solar-powered lighting, a cooker, and television.

The surveillance camera captured two men approaching the area. One of the men appears intent on blocking an outfall pipe with material, including rags and dog excrement, which caused flooding of the unit’s interior.

The footage was submitted to Gardaí along with a formal complaint.

The Pier Association represents about 70 fishermen and was established through the Public Participation Network (PPN) under affiliation with Waterford City and County Council.

A Garda spokesperson says an individual had been arrested and was released without charge.

“A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations are ongoing”, said the spokesperson.

Mr Lenihan says he and his Pier Association colleagues are “more than happy” with the arrests.

He said: "For years people have been victimised down there by acts of malicious and criminal damage and no-one has ever got to the bottom of it. We may finally get answers now."

Person: Seamus Lenihan
Organisation: Tramore Pier Association
