Man dies following Wicklow crash in early hours of morning

A man has died following a single-car crash in Co Wicklow in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Ballinacarrig Lower, Rathdrum.

A man in his mid-20s, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to Loughlinstown mortuary for an autopsy.

The male driver of the car, aged in his late teens, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road remained closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

"Any road users who may have camera footage [including dash-cam] and were travelling in the Ballinacarrig Lower area this morning, 19th August 2023, between 12.30am and 1.30am, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí," a Garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.