More than 1,000 retired teachers subbed last year

More than 1,000 teachers came out of retirement last year to help plug the gap in the ongoing teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

Since 2021, retired teachers have been able to teach for up to 50 days in a calendar year without reducing their pension. Prior to the move, aimed at addressing the recruitment crisis, a retired teacher’s combined income from pension and pay could not be more than the salary they were earning before retirement.

In 2022, almost 870 retired primary teachers and more than 220 retired post-primary teachers provided substitute cover in schools. In addition, 130 Ukrainian teachers have registered to teach in Ireland to date, while a further 126 applications remain in progress amid the recruitment crisis.

Meanwhile, more than 2,700 3rd- and 4th-year undergraduate student teachers registered to provide substitute cover last year. That is according to the Department of Education which is considering a range of options to address the teacher recruitment crisis.

It comes as schools across Ireland are scrambling to fill positions with less than two weeks until schools re-open. The shortage, which is having a prominent impact in Dublin, has been exacerbated by both the housing and the cost-of-living crisis.

Included in the department’s plans is an upskilling programme to increase the number of teachers registered to teach Irish in post-primary schools. The programme, which will be provided free of charge to participating teachers, is due to commence in 2024.

The department is currently considering the provision of additional upskilling programmes in other subjects in addition to programmes already in place for maths, Spanish and physics.

Separately, to increase the pool of teachers available to undertake substitute work, the usual limits on the days a teacher on a career break can be employed in a substitute capacity are being suspended while job-sharing teachers can undertake substitute work in any school on the days they are normally rostered off duty.

As of Friday afternoon, there were over 900 posts advertised on Education Posts, the majority of which are fixed-term contracts, which usually last for just one school year.

Despite this, a department spokesperson said the number of teachers available to teach, and the number of teaching posts funded, has increased in the course of the last five school years.

“The number of teaching posts allocated to primary schools increased by 12% (4,471) during this period. At post-primary, the equivalent increase was 16% (4,524). Similarly, the number registered with the Teaching Council has increased by 22% (21,237) in the years 2017–2023,” they said.

The spokesperson also said CAO first preference choices for post-primary teaching increased this year by 11%.