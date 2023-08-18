More than 3,000 patients have died following incidents in Irish health service since 2018 

More than 3,000 patients have died following incidents in the Irish health service since 2018, new data shows.

Nurses and patient advocates say the figures are unsurprising due to the persistent overcrowding in the system.

New HSE data shows more than 480,000 incidents potentially causing harm were recorded across hospitals and community healthcare groups since 2018. These include falls, attacks on patients or staff, problems with medication, treating the wrong limb, or reactions to medical devices, among other issues.

Last year’s total of 106,967 was the highest of five years recorded, up from 94,422 in 2018.

While around half the incidents annually led to no injury, last year 0.65% or 556 led to a death. That stood at 0.59% or 557 deaths in 2018.

A spokesperson for the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said the figures are very high, but not surprising.

“Hospitals are not supposed to be dangerous places," she said.

No matter how highly skilled your staff are, patient safety issues and the risk of missed care incidents are inevitable in a situation where patients are lining corridors on trolleys and there aren’t enough staff to care for them.

She described the figures as very high but not surprising.

“All increases in the number of patients and how sick they are when they are admitted to hospital risk tipping a ward over to a point where something can easily go wrong, and that is why safe staffing is so important,” she said.

Anne Dowling, a consulting legal nurse with AMA Healthcare, said pressures are growing on staff and patients.

“We need to change the culture to that of non-blaming, and just deal with the situation and get these adverse events reduced where possible,” she said.

“I believe that for every incident inputted electronically on the risk register, there needs to be robust analysis and implementation of control measure to a definitive follow-through.”

Irish Patients’ Association co-founder Stephen McMahon said each death represents “huge trauma” and he called for improvements in how risk is managed.

“The HSE needs to start listening to patients; we are not the enemy," he said.

Last year, the Saolta hospital group, which includes hospitals in the North West of the country, had the highest number of hospital incidents, followed by the South/Southwest Hospital Group. The community area with the highest number covered Donegal and surrounding counties, followed by the Cork/Kerry region.

The data was released following a parliamentary question from Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín, who called for an investigation into the increase in numbers.

“Reform and investment are necessary to end this disaster,” he said.

“It’s clear that the gross understaffing of our health service is putting enormous pressure on staff. There is a proven correlation between understaffing and mistakes being made.”

He warned also of a financial impact, saying Aontú was previously told that “the State Claims Agency has paid out some €1.4bn in compensation following HSE 'adverse incidents' in the past five years".

The HSE records adverse incidents when something happens which results in harm, which may or may not be the result of an error. A spokeswoman said staff are encouraged to report even if the incident is a near miss.

“As such, an increase in the number of reports is unlikely to reflect an increase in the number of such incidents but an improvement in reporting culture,” she said.

“In healthcare, a low number of reports tends to be a cause for concern. Very serious incidents are at less than 1% of all incidents, and this is in line with international norms.”

She said this is true for deaths also, but added: “However, serious adverse incidents are never acceptable, and a robust and open culture of maximum reporting of adverse incidents is part of our efforts to minimise the numbers of these events.”