People urged to 'check the register' ahead of local elections 

People urged to 'check the register' ahead of local elections 

Every resident of the country aged 18 or over, regardless of nationality, is entitled to vote in next year’s local elections.

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 14:15
Eoin English

People have been urged to check an online register ahead of next year’s local elections to ensure they are registered to vote.

The process has been simplified and is available for those registering to vote for the first time and to those who may have recently changed address.

Every resident of the country aged 18 or over, regardless of nationality, is entitled to vote in next year’s local elections.

In Cork City, the city council's franchise office has urged people to  check the register, and to update or confirm their details so it can ensure the accuracy of voter information ahead of next year’s elections.

People are no longer obliged to go to their local Garda station or registration authority to have their identity verified as the PPSN number and date of birth provided online will be enough.

The city council’s director of corporate affairs Paul Moynihan said there was a big push on now to encourage people to check the register well in advance of the elections.

“This voter registration campaign will enable people who have voted previously to check and update their details but it is intended also for people who may never have voted before and who want to exercise their right to do so," he said.

“You may be on the register and have voted in local elections for years but adding details, including date of birth and your PPSN, allows local authorities to cross-check and confirm the information provided by each person, adding to the integrity of the process.

“It will also help to ensure that there aren’t duplicate registrations.

“The new online process will also provide the facility for families to notify us when loved ones have passed away and that our records are up to date at election time when voter cards are issued.” 

Anyone who is not comfortable using the internet can still phone or call into the franchise section in City Hall for help or advice.

You can check the register here.

Read More

Ryan Tubridy welcomes findings of Grant Thornton report into RTÉ payments 

More in this section

GoFundMe set up for Irish father of two who lost everything in Hawaii wildfires GoFundMe set up for Irish father of two who lost everything in Hawaii wildfires
Crunch talks take place today to try to end firefighter strikes Crunch talks take place today to try to end firefighter strikes
FILE PHOTO Fórsa's National Secretary for Health and Welfare Ashley Connelly has announced that members working in clerical and Health and social care professionals to take industrial action next month
Local Elections#Cork - NewsPlace: Cork
<p> Ryan Tubridy entering Leinster House before his appearance at an Oireacthas committee in June. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie</p>

Ryan Tubridy welcomes findings of Grant Thornton report into RTÉ payments 

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd