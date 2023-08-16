Health and social care professionals to take industrial action next month

Fórsa members across eight health and social care professions will begin industrial action next month in a dispute over a career pathway review.

A ballot on Monday evening of dietitians, orthoptics, occupational therapy, podiatry, physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, social work and social care staff working across the HSE and section 38 organisations resulted in 93.5% vote in favour of action.

Fórsa said the industrial action was a result of nearly five years without the implementation of a career pathway review.

Furthermore, the group said it had no meaningful discussions on clinical specialisms, advanced practice and management roles.

Fórsa national secretary Linda Kelly said: "Our members have engaged in good faith discussions with their employer since 2018 to create meaningful career pathways within the named professions.

It is clear from this ballot result that members believe the employer’s approach to these discussions fall far short of what is required.

She said health and social care professionals (HSCP) are a critical clinical staff group within the health service and central to the success of Sláintecare. "Investment in career progression and promotional opportunities for our members is a necessity if the ambitious change programme set out by the HSE and Government is to be realised.”

Fórsa has said it will serve the required three weeks’ notice of industrial action to the employers with action due to begin on September 11

The industrial action is likely to include a complete withdrawal of co-operation with third level student placements and education as well as withdrawal of engagement across the breadth of change programmes currently being progressed in all care areas within the HSE.

Ms Kelly added: "Our members are committed, dedicated clinicians who simply want to be recognised for the vital role they have within the Irish health service.

Given the growing level of vacancies within the HSCP cohort, the employer’s position is quite frankly bizarre,

Fórsa represents 30,000 health and welfare workers including health and social care professionals, clerical, administrative, management and technical staff.