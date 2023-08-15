Attitude change needed to 'wonky' fruit and veg ahead of potential shortage

Consumers must change their attitudes towards fruit and vegetables deemed 'ugly' or 'wonky' amid fears that there will be a shortage of carrots, parsnips, cauliflower and broccoli in the coming months.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has been urged to set up a Food Forum to tackle food waste and address concerns of producers and consumers.

Calling for the immediate establishment of a Food Forum, senator Tim Lombard said vegetables are the most commonly wasted food type in supermarkets, accounting for a massive 20% of waste, followed by fruit at 16%.

On top of this, he pointed out that up to 30% of fruit and vegetables never make it to the supermarket shelves simply because items look imperfect and said this is no longer sustainable.

The Fine Gael senator said that food producers in Ireland are obliged to grow more food to counter the amount that will be discarded and is calling for the establishment of a Food Forum to tackle food waste.

“With the number of growers reducing, this puts pressure on the less than 200 horticulture growers in Ireland to supply beyond what is needed, as this inevitable waste must be factored into production plans.

A rising lofty attitude to imperfect looking vegetables and fruit has led to excessive and needless waste of produce that is perfectly nutritional.

“Earlier this year we saw a nationwide shortage of certain Irish-grown vegetables, such as peppers. We also know that there may be difficulties later in the year with carrots, parsnips, cauliflower, broccoli, sprouts and cabbages. This should be the catalyst to change our approach to vegetables and fruit that are deemed ‘ugly’ or ‘wonky’," said Mr Lombard.

He said Mr McConalogue now needs to bring together all stakeholders to discuss food waste, security, pricing and attitudes of retailers and consumers.

"Value can be achieved by both the producer and consumer by operating a more sustainable food chain from farm to fork in a way that is beneficial in the long term for all — but we need some innovation around how this produce is marketed.”