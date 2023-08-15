Virtual trail to tell the stories of border victims of terrorism launched

A virtual legacy trail and interactive map have been launched to tell the stories of victims of terrorism in the border areas of Northern Ireland.

The project has been developed by victims’ organisation South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) in partnership with the INEQE Safeguarding Group.

The new virtual trail is being launched to coincide with the 25th anniversary of SEFF’s formation. It also marks 25 years since the Real IRA bombing in Omagh in 1998, which cost 29 lives, including a mother pregnant with twins.

Their core purpose is to afford people with the opportunity to see first-hand the impact of violence across our community

SEFF director Kenny Donaldson explained that the organisation has developed a number of legacy trails covering County Fermanagh and south Armagh as well as supporting the development of a trail in Castlederg.

He said: “For well over 10 years we have hosted groups from diverse backgrounds.

“Each trail takes approximately two and a half hours and victims and survivors are at the heart of the process, meeting with groups prior to them going out on the trail.

“The trails reflect the human cost of the Troubles.

“Their core purpose is to afford people with the opportunity to see first-hand the impact of violence across our community.”

He said the next stage of the project was to develop the virtual trails.

He said: “The new legacy apps project allows users the opportunity to view the trails virtually, or with the assistance of the app and interactive map contained within, you may also undertake the trail in person.

“This can either be done in the suggested route and sequence or in any order in which you personally prefer to navigate the trail.”

He added: “This new virtual method of relaying the experiences of those living across our borderlands, who faced a brutal terrorist campaign will mean that people will be able to engage and be informed by the realities of what people endured.”

An old community centre lying in ruins the morning after the IRA bombing of a Remembrance Day ceremony in the town of Enniskillen (Chris Bacon/PA)

“The first trail being launched in app format is Enniskillen and district covering cases such as the Enniskillen Poppy Day bomb, Martin Love and the Lakeland Forum attack upon off-duty 1RRF soldiers.

“Over the coming months further trails will be added to the app covering the remainder of County Fermanagh, Castlederg and south Armagh.

“The trail app is a project which will develop and evolve over time, as new material is added including additional primary testimonial material, news footage, other images and wider commentary and research.”

SEFF will be taking part in a number of events to mark the 25th anniversary of its foundation, including joining with Omagh families and marking a period of silence at the scene of the Real IRA explosion.

Members of SEFF will also travel to Belfast to watch a new documentary about Thomas Niedermayer, who was abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1973.