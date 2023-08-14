Ass good as it gets: Rescue donkeys Colin and Farrell living the high life in West Cork

Two donkeys in Cork have been named after Hollywood actor Colin Farrell following the success of movie The Banshees of Inisherin, which starred two of the animals.

Jenny the Donkey shot to fame after she became one of the most talked-about stars of the awards season.

It later turned out Jenny had an understudy, and both donkeys received column inches all over the world.

Jenny the Donkey shot to fame after she became one of the most talked-about stars of the awards season. Picture: Jonathan Hession

The film, which stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan, went on to receive dozens of awards including four Baftas, as well as an Oscar nomination, and the donkeys were mentioned in acceptance speeches.

Since then, Donkey Sanctuary Ireland, which rescues and supports donkeys in the community, decided to name two of the animals after Colin Farrell.

“It was to say thanks for bringing some much attention to the plight of the donkey, whose lives are not easy at all,” said Ciara O’Kelly from the sanctuary.

The animal welfare campaigner, who is based in Cork and Kerry, told the Irish Examiner that shortly after the film, she rescued two abandoned stallion donkeys in Clonakilty and named them Colin and Farrell.

“They are now on a lovely farm in Skibbereen, and we call it the West Cork Beverly Hill, because it’s not far from Jeremy Irons’ home so they really are living the high life there on a lovely farm," Ms O'Kelly said.

“They are stallions aged around two or three years old and they are Irish born so they are new rescues and I visited them recently and they are doing great, they are two funny guys living the life.

Colin and Farrell are living the good life on a farm in Skibbereen. Picture: Donkey Sanctuary Ireland

“The film had just come out, hence their names. We are still waiting on Colin to come and visit," she joked.

“They are doing well, living the Wild Atlantic Way life, with a lovely family."

Ms O’Kelly spoke to the Irish Examiner recently and said there were about 10,000 donkeys in Ireland and their lives are challenging because they are no longer farm animals.

The Donkey Sanctuary is at capacity, with nearly 2,000 of them.

They can cost up to €3,500 per year and can live up to 40 years.

“People don’t realise how long they live and how costly they are — that’s why we tell people to really think about it before deciding on a pet donkey," she said.