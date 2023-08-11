Gardaí warn about student accommodation fraud after woman loses €7,400 in scam

Gardaí are warning students to "be wary of rental scams", with the annual return to college seeing a spike in the number of fraud cases. It comes as a 20-year-old woman lost €7,400 after transferring the money to a 'landlord' in the Netherlands for a property that was never available to rent.

Approximately one-third of all accommodation fraud reports occur in August and September each year, according to gardaí.