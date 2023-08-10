Free secondary school books 'under consideration' in budget

Free secondary school books 'under consideration' in budget

Minister for Education Norma Foley said it is one of her aspirations to bring free school books to secondary schools. Picture: Moya Nolan

Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 15:27
Tadgh McNally

Extending the free school books scheme to secondary school students will be “under consideration” in the Budget, Education Minister Norma Foley has said.

Ms Foley said it is one of her aspirations to bring free school books to secondary schools.

“It will be a consideration for the budget. There are many, many competing elements in terms of what we can achieve in the budget and I'm conscious of that as well but it's certainly a strong aspiration of mine that over time, we will be in a position to deliver similar at post-primary,” Ms Foley said.

The free books scheme for primary schools currently costs €53m, with schools permitted to buy textbooks, copy books and workbooks for pupils.

Asked how much extending the scheme to secondary schools would cost, Ms Foley declined to speculate.

“There's a body of work ongoing within the departments in relation to that and we're working through all of that in advance of our discussions in relation to the budget.”

Questioned on the ongoing issues with the issuing of school bus tickets, Ms Foley defended the scheme saying there have never been more students accessing the school transport scheme. Norma Foley

It follows on from criticism by the Government and opposition figures in recent days, as families who have previously accessed bus tickets for several years are unable to get a place for their children.

In particular, Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard was critical of Ms Foley saying the current situation is “simply not good enough”.

However, Ms Foley said there have been over 112,000 school bus tickets issued so far this year, compared to 100,000 at the same time in 2022.

“It's been very efficiently run this year, so there will be more children and young people availing of the school transport system than we've ever seen before,” Ms Foley said.

“Where young people are not eligible for this scheme, if they don't meet the criteria, there may be available concessionary tickets if there is an additional space available on the bus.

“But it is about the criteria, you know, you're either eligible for the scheme or you're not eligible.”

The Education Minister added that the review of the school transport scheme, which started in February 2021, is “nearing completion” and will be presented to her shortly.

Read More

Parents to face further school bus ticket 'chaos'

More in this section

the notice of eviction of tenants hangs on the door of the house 5,700 eviction notices issued in second quarter of 2023 after ban lifted 
Boy running in school corridor Tusla issues 177 summonses over children missing school
Cartoon by Irish Examiner artist Harry Burton shortlisted for European prize   Cartoon by Irish Examiner artist Harry Burton shortlisted for European prize  
EducationBudgetPerson: Norma FoleyPerson: Tim Lombard
PSNI data breach

PSNI chief says dissident republicans claim to possess leaked police information

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd