UHL staff 'fear what winter will bring' as crack team fails to solve trolley crisis

A hospital spokesman said: “University Hospital Limerick has for a sustained period been managing significantly high numbers of patients presenting to our Emergency Department, including many frail, elderly and other patients with complex care needs.”
A daily average of 220 people came to the ED in July, compared to 195 in 2019, he said.
“A shortfall in patient bed capacity at UHL has been repeatedly acknowledged by all parties and remains the fundamental driver of hospital overcrowding,” he said.
This month 11 nurses join the ED, and he said: “Staff at all levels across UL Hospitals Group are working hard to reduce these wait times.”