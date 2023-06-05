Catherine Conlon: Six steps to take now to avoid a trolley crisis this winter 

Detailed results from Census 2022 identified a population rising over 5m for the first time in over 150 years. The average age of the population increased from 37.4 in 2016 to 38.8 in 2022, and there was a 5% drop in the proportion of people who reported their health as good or very good, from 87% to 83%.

These statistics have key implications for healthcare policy. The current healthy state of the public finances is an opportunity to address these policy implications by building capacity in the public sector.

A key area that needs to be addressed is the capacity of the healthcare system to address the needs of an ageing population.

In his opening address at the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO)conference in April, president Dr John Cannon said: "Tragically, it is inevitable that this capacity crisis is contributing to increased avoidable mortality because patients are being treated in overcrowded hospitals, or treatment is being delayed in primary or secondary care settings as capacity cannot meet patient need."

Improve GP capacity

A key measure to alleviate pressures on hospital EDs is to increase GP capacity. The IMO says that Ireland will need over 1,100 extra GPs to meet future demand, while about one in ten people in Ireland currently do not have a GP.

Increasing GP capacity significantly improves healthcare access for ageing populations as well as taking pressures off hospital EDs and hospital beds.

There is to be a significant increase in the number of GP training places available next year, as the Government tries to tackle the shortage of available doctors. Training places will increase by 35% to 350, and the capacity of the non-EU GP training scheme will increase from 50 to 250 by the end of 2024, while the total number of trainees undertaking the four-year programme will also rise from 932 to 1,300 in 2026 under the plans.

All of these efforts will help towards meeting GP shortages, particularly in rural areas, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

Nursing accommodation

A critical capacity issue is the recruitment and retention of nurses. Earlier this year, one of the country’s busiest hospitals was reported to be considering buying property to accommodate ‘critical staff’ due to growing challenges posed by the housing crisis.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly recently reported that hospitals are drawing up plans to build or buy houses for nurses and other key staff, and that funding could be made available from the capital health fund.

"Individual hospitals are now looking at this. I think that’s very positive because I think, in the cases of the hospitals that are having the most difficulty in hiring people, it is because of the lack of rental accommodation. They’re the ones that really are looking to prioritise this,” he said.

Availability of affordable accommodation has the potential to be game-changing for recruitment of nurses in Ireland’s major cities, and steps to address this now could impact significantly on potential trolley crises later in the year.

Recruiting carers

Another critical issue is the recruitment and retention of carers. Homecare services were recently reported in the Irish Examiner as facing ‘collapse’ because they cannot recruit staff.

More than 6,000 people have been approved for homecare packages, but carers cannot be hired to fill the roles.

State-funded charities are paying workers 10% less than their similarly qualified colleagues in the public sector due to pay cuts made during the financial crisis that have never been reversed, with the issue due to be examined at the Workplace Relations Commission on June 12.

Prompt resolution of this pay disparity for carers and other workers in disability and addiction services could be transformative in the ability of the State to care for an ageing population in the community and avoid hospitalisation.

Sarcopenia

From the age of 50, we lose muscle mass every year. The evidence shows that up to two thirds of people over the age of 70 have sarcopenia — a progressive and generalised ageing muscle disease characterised by loss in muscle mass, weaker muscle strength, and infiltration of the muscles with fat.

Once it sets in, it becomes more difficult to reverse and physical activity declines further, leading to a chicken and egg scenario of further age-related weakness in skeletal muscle.

Subsidised community supports to incentivise regular twice weekly strength exercise programmes in local communities could have a huge impact in terms of building muscle mass and strength, reducing physical frailty, increasing healthy ageing and keeping older people out of hospital.

Fruit and vegetables on prescription

In Ireland, 70% of people over 50 are overweight or obese. Along with the UK, we are top of the obesity league in comparison to other European jurisdictions.

The big issue with this is that obesity comes with accelerated ageing and early presentations of disease — sometimes by as much as 20 years early — such as heart disease, high blood pressure, arthritis, and liver disease. Government policy that focuses on access to and affordability of healthy food has the potential to address healthy weight, frailty, and chronic disease, as well as healthcare needs in older people over the next decade.

Last year, the UK introduced a pilot scheme, co funded by the Alexandra Rose Charity, to allow fruit and vegetables to be given out on prescription to low income families, aimed at tackling the growth of poverty-related hunger and health inequalities that predispose to conditions such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

Chief executive of the charity Jonathan Pauling said if the scheme was effective, the hope would be that fruit and veg vouchers would be made routinely available on the NHS.

This scheme provides a template for the HSE to develop a similar scheme in Ireland to increase fruit and vegetable consumption and improve health in low income groups across all ages in Ireland.

Loneliness

Healthcare workers and policy makers in high income countries are increasingly worried about loneliness.

Research conducted by Professor Rose Anne Kenny, Head of the academic department of medical gerontology at Trinity College Dublin and principal investigator of the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) found that a quarter of Irish adults feel lonely some of the time and 5% often feel lonely. Living alone doubles the likelihood of experiencing loneliness.

Men who live alone are lonelier than women who live alone. Loneliness increases with age and lonely people are more likely to suffer from depression.

The evidence also shows that loneliness can significantly increase the risk of early death. It is associated with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia as well as mental health disorders including depression and anxiety.

It has also been linked to a range of chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and cancer.

Recruitment and retention drives for key health workers combined with significant State support for community programmes are not just about keeping older people happy — they can have long-term benefits in physical and emotional wellbeing that can make a real difference to keeping older people resilient, healthy, and out of hospital.