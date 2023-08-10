Melanotan 2 online ads prompt warning from HPRA over the dangerous self-tan product

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has warned of the serious, long-term dangers of a self-tanning product for which there has been a “large increase” in online ads.

The HPRA says Melanotan 2 can cause the development of new moles, darkening of existing moles and freckles, potential loss of vision, muscle tremors, stroke, and anaphylaxis. The warning comes amid an increase in online listings targeting younger people.

The substance, which is also referred to as Melanotan, Melanotan II, or MT2 is unregulated and illegal and is commonly sold as an injectable powder or in the form of drops and nasal sprays. It is often described as a self-tanning aid.

The HPRA has urged anyone using Melanotan 2 to stop doing so immediately and to contact medical professionals about potential health concerns.

It said it is “concerned” at the large increase in online listings for the product targeted towards young people by using bright colours, flavours, and branding despite known side effects and associated dangers.

The regulator said it will take action against individuals using social media and e-commerce to advertise and supply Melanotan 2 containing products, including the removal of content and accounts, and prosecution when there is “significant risk to public health”.

HPRA director of compliance Grainne Power said there is no safety data to support its use, with no guarantees as to its quality, safety or effectiveness.

Between July 2022 and June 2023, the HPRA removed over 500 listings relating to Melanotan 2, more than the number of listings removed across the previous two years. Picture: Fennells

“As it is intended to be inhaled or injected, it cannot be classified as a cosmetic because it results in an action within your body,” she said.

“We urge consumers to carefully consider and question both what they are seeing online and the motivation of the individuals who profit from the sale and promotion of this substance.

“There are no legitimate suppliers of Melanotan 2 and those that do so illegally do not have your best interests or your health in mind. Taking this product simply puts your health at risk.”

The HPRA has noted a marked increase in activity on social media illegally advertising the sale and promotion of Melanotan 2 products.

Between July 2022 and June 2023, the HPRA removed over 500 listings relating to Melanotan 2.

This compares to a combined total of less than 500 listings removed across the previous two years.