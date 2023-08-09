Shots fired in Derry during second night of disorder

Shots were reportedly fired in Derry during a second night of disturbances following removal of material from a bonfire site.

Police said they are investigating a number of incidents overnight, including a report of shots being fired in the Galliagh area.

On Monday evening a young woman suffered a broken jaw after being struck by debris from a burning car.

On Wednesday, a PSNI spokesman said they received a report that shots had been fired in Glengalliagh Park sometime between midnight and 1am.

A number of cars were stoned in Moss Road in Shantallow, a fence was set on fire in Glendale Park, and criminal damage was caused to a bus in the vicinity of the Slievemore Roundabout.

The 19-year-old woman who suffered facial injuries on Monday is due to undergo surgery on Wednesday.

The teenager’s mother told BBC Radio Ulster her daughter is “in a lot of pain but doing OK”.

“She was just out walking with her friends, they probably stopped for a wee nosy… the car was at the other side of the street. She took a phone call and all of a sudden thought her jaw was locked,” she said.

“We were horrified when we saw her when she came home.

“We took her to hospital, where they confirmed her jaw had been broken in two places, and she had a large gash in the side of her face where she had been hit.

“She is undergoing surgery this morning – she is to get two plates in her face.”

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard described “serious and sinister incidents”.

“For a second night, we saw damage caused to property and the community. A bus was damaged, a car hijacked and the driver assaulted, and a home targeted with a fence set on fire, which could easily have spread to neighbouring properties,” he said.

“These are all serious and sinister incidents, which serve only to cause fear and distress in the community, and trauma to the people directly impacted.

“A report of shots has been made, and we are aware of video footage that has been circulated and posted online in relation to this. Inquiries into this report, and all the incidents reported to us last night, are ongoing.

“We appeal to anyone with information about any of these incidents, or captured footage of them, to get in touch with us on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and work with community representatives in the area, and appeal to those with influence to use that to ensure no further disorder.”

Bonfires are traditionally lit in nationalist areas of Derry on August 15.

The fires are associated with the August anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial during the Troubles, and also coincide with the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.

Earlier this week, the Department for Communities (DfC) said it had cleared the site in Galliagh due to “public safety concerns”.

The site is close to homes on a large green space owned by the department.