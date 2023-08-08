Gardaí not currently treating boat fire which killed detective as suspicious 

Flags flew have been flown at half-mast at garda stations in south-east Dublin, mourning the loss of a respected detective garda who died tragically in a boat fire yesterday.

Detective Garda Deirdre Finn had investigated brutal murders, rapes, and robberies, and was due to retire next year.

An investigation of the fire will probably take some time but it is not currently being treated as suspicious, a colleague said.

“We haven’t heard of anything suspicious, so far. Boat fires like this are unusual. There are things that can go wrong on a boat but I haven’t heard of too many boat fires where someone has died like that."

The fire took hold early yesterday morning on the boat moored in Carrick-On-Shannon in Co Leitrim. It is understood Det Gda Finn, who was attached to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station, had been attending a function in the area and was alone on the boat.

Her body was removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital Mortuary where a post mortem was due to take place on Today. The Marine Casualty Investigation Board said it is currently gathering information on the incident “to determine whether a full investigation is required".

Det Gda Finn worked in the F district of DMR East, in the Dun Laoghaire, Shankill, Cabinteely areas. She also worked with the Organised Crime Unit for some time in the city, the colleague said.

A large crowd is expected at Det Gda Finn’s funeral on Friday at 12pm in St John the Evangelist Church, Ballinteer. She was well-known across the country from her work over some 20 years with the Garda Representative Association (GRA).

She was described as “larger than life” and “affable” by GRA president Brendan O’Connor.

We are devastated at the loss of a colleague and friend who not only was a talented crime investigator but also served colleagues and the GRA so well in a number of elected roles.

“Deirdre’s personality was larger than life. She was a very friendly, outgoing person.

She started her career as a young garda in Bray, and spent most of her service in the DMR East.

“She was also a detective and had been involved in the investigation of crime in both Shankill and Dun Laoghaire.

"She was also a very active member of our own association. She fulfilled a number of roles, both as a district and a divisional rep and she was part of our standing order committee and was very involved in organising our annual delegates conference.

“A lot of messages came in yesterday from people who attended conferences and met Deirdre.

“She made a big impression. As a rep, she gave herself to colleagues, advocating on their behalf. And she applied herself in that nature to victims of crime in instances she investigated.

So, really she touched a lot of lives, and there’s shock and devastation with what occurred.

Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors general secretary Antoinette Cunningham tweeted: “Unspeakably sad news that a highly respected serving garda colleague has died in these terribly sad circumstances. Our thoughts and the condolences of all in AGSI Ireland are sent to her family, friends, and colleagues, may her gentle soul rest in peace.”

Friends told the Irish Examiner that Det Gda Finn loved spending time on the River Shannon and had recently bought a new boat.

A spokesperson for Waterways Ireland told the Irish Examiner the agency was “supporting the emergency services following a tragic incident in Carrick”.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who has lost their life,” they added.

A family liaison officer has been provided to Det Gda Finn's family.