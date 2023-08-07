Man, 20s, hospitalised after serious assault in Louth

A man in his 20s has received serious injuries after an assault in Louth last night.
The incident took place in the Rampart Lane area of Dundalk town centre on Sunday evening.
During the incident, which took place at around 6.30pm, the man was seriously assaulted.
He was removed from the scene and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda shortly after.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
A spokesperson said: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of Rampart Lane, Dundalk between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday 6th August 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111, or any garda station.
Investigations are ongoing into the incident.