Charleen Murphy: Would I share details of my breast surgery again? I'm not sure' 

Social media influencer Charleen Murphy has told how she has changed sharing details of having cosmetic surgery over concerns she made the procedures appear too accessible.

The 24-year-old Dubliner has more than 400,000 followers across a number of social media platforms including Instagram and TikTok, where she shares beauty and fashion content.

Speaking to the Ciara Phelan podcast, Ms Murphy said she has reflected on sharing the details of her breast augmentation, including uploading a video with a step-by-step process.

“At 22 I shared my whole journey about having a breast augmentation, very much in detail. I did a whole vlog [video blog] and follow-up videos,” she said.

“I kind of look back and I think... I wouldn’t do it again if I was to get something else.

“I had my nose done the next year and I didn’t do [share] that because I was like, did I make it too accessible to people?”

She said it was important to make people aware she had the surgery “because you can’t pretend that you haven’t had something done because it gives an unrealistic expectation of beauty standards”.

At the beginning of the video detailing her experience in which she travelled abroad for the procedure, she told her followers the surgery was not to be taken lightly and discouraged people from being influenced just because she was sharing her personal experience.

Ms Murphy details deciding to work full-time as a social media influencer following her marketing degree, adding due to the brand deals and sponsored content, she probably makes more money than the average person her age.

She also opens up about how she deals with negative commentary online, including comments by other women about her appearance and her views on cancel culture.

The social media star discusses dealing with her face being printed on a Bohemian football club flag by a fan with a derogatory remark. The club came forward to condemn the flag.

Her boyfriend, Danny Mandroiu had left the club to play for Shamrock Rovers and the couple received abuse from Bohs fans following the move. He has since transferred to a club in the UK.

Speaking about the experience she said it was “disgusting” what some football fans can say and said more rules around such behaviour was required.