'Sunshine and showers' due this week with temperatures expected to reach 23C

Occasional outbreaks of rain look set to continue this week, but decent dry intervals and temperatures of 23C are expected before the weekend.

It comes after a weekend washout, which saw festivals like Indiependence and All Together Now reduced to muck amid a string of rain and wind warnings.

According to Met Éireann, bank holiday Monday will be "mostly dry with bright spells" however, there may be isolated showers throughout the afternoon. By Monday evening "cloud will start to build" and "more persistent outbreaks of rain" will push into the west and southwest."

The forecaster says that rain will then extend across the southern half of the country by nightfall. On Monday night, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue, and patches of mist are likely to develop.

Tuesday will be "cloudy but dry for most areas" with just a few patches of light rain lingering in Munster and Leinster. It will be bright over Ulster with decent spells of sunshine but it will be warmest in the south with temperatures there expected to hit 22C.

After a "largely cloudy" start, Wednesday is predicted to be "quite humid" as "drier and brighter conditions" will bring temperatures of 23C. Wednesday night will be "generally dry with clear good spells."

Met Éireann says Thursday will be another humid day with temperatures reaching 19C to 23C again. It will be warmest in the north and west of the country. However, scattered outbreaks of rain will push into Munster by the afternoon and become heavier and extend to most areas later in the evening.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday will see a "mix of sunshine and showers" and temperatures will reach 21C. Beyond that, current indications are that it will be unsettled for the weekend with "frequent showers or longer spells of rain".

Water quality

Meanwhile, anyone planning to brave the beach when things heat up should be aware, as nine Munster beaches have been issued with water quality warnings. It comes as recent heavy rainfall has increased the chance of raw sewage being washed into the sea.

Last weekend saw two rain warnings issued while Met Éireann revealed last week that July 2023 was the wettest July on record.

Lahinch, White Strand in Miltown, Kilkee, White Strand in Doonbeg, Spanish Point and Cappagh Pier in Co. Clare have all been issued with a five-day swim restriction notice due to “possible pollution”.

The warning advises swimmers and beachgoers that water quality may be affected due to the presence of bacteria. Fenit and Ballybunion North and South beaches in Co. Kerry have each been issued with a three-day water quality warning.

Overall, 30 beaches and lakes across the country have been affected because of the high levels of rainfall in recent days.

The notices state: “Bathers are advised of the possibility of an increase in the levels of bacteria in the bathing water over the coming days due to heavy rainfall.

“To reduce the risk of illness, beach users should avoid swallowing or splashing water, wash your hands before handling food, avoid swimming with an open cut or wound, avoid swimming if you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.

It continues: “The likely cause is the possible impact on water quality due to diffuse pollution result from heavy rainfall.”