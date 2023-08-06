Watch: Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor unveiled on Bray Head

A giant installation honouring Sinéad O'Connor was unveiled on Bray Head, Co. Wicklow today.

The sign which reads ‘ÉIRE 🖤 SINÉAD’ is located directly above the recently rediscovered World War Two 'ÉIRE’ navigational landmark and close to Ms O'Connor's former seafront home at Strand Road in Bray.

The installation was the brainchild of Dublin-based creative agency, The Tenth Man in association with signwriting and mural specialists, Mack Signs, with each of the hand-cut letters measuring 30ft tall.

Executive creative director of The Tenth Man, Richard Seabrooke said: “So much has been said about Sinéad since her recent passing, I’m not sure what is left to say.

We just wanted to take the opportunity to mark the moment with a bold statement that symbolises what she meant to this little country of ours.”

The 56-year-old musician was found “unresponsive” at a house in Southeast London where police believe she had been living for the past few months.

In a statement issued to the Irish Examiner a spokesperson said: “Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

“Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Ms O'Connor, who sold her home on Bray seafront in Co. Wicklow in recent years, had been dividing her time between her cottage on the border of Roscommon and Leitrim and London.

Her death comes just 18 months after her third child, Shane, died when he was 17.

- Video by The Tenth Man and additional reporting by PA