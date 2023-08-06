Sinéad O'Connor to be laid to rest next week as funeral arrangements announced

Sinéad O'Connor's funeral details have been announced, with the singer being laid to rest on Tuesday, August 8.

In a statement, her family said members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their final respects when her funeral cortege passes along the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow on Tuesday morning at 10:30am, before a private burial.

The route will begin at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road and continue along the seafront to the other end of Strand Road, passing by the home in Montobello where Sinéad lived for 15 years.

“Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it,” the statement said.

“With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.”

There has been a widespread outpouring of grief in Ireland and around the world, since the legendary singer song-writer's death on July 26.

The 56-year-old musician was found “unresponsive” at a house in Southeast London where police believe she had been living for the past few months.

In a statement issued to the Irish Examiner a spokesperson said: “Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area.

“Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Ms O'Connor, who sold her home on Bray seafront in Co. Wicklow in recent years, had been dividing her time between her cottage on the border of Roscommon and Leitrim and London.

Her death comes just 18 months after her third child, Shane, died when he was 17.

- Additional reporting PA