Man accused of burgling Enable Ireland charity office gets bail

A father accused of carrying out a burglary at the office of a charity has been released on bail with a curfew condition.

Stepan Pavlov, 40, from Belarus but living in Ireland for 16 years and residing at accommodation on New Cabra Rd, Dublin 7, is accused of burglary at Enable Ireland, Corrig Rd, Sandyford, Dublin, on the evening of July 18.

The charity provides services to children and adults with disabilities and their families in Ireland.

Mr Pavlov is also accused of attempted burglary at a martial arts club on July 18 at the same location. He appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

CCTV footage

Detective Garda Shane McGrath alleged that the accused was identified from CCTV footage and arrested at his home on Friday.

The court heard that his footwear was seized because it matched the video evidence.

It was alleged a man stole two laptops, worth €1,600, and a backpack from the charity’s office while other people were in the building.

The court heard that the burglar in the footage attempted entry at the connected premises.

No DNA or witnesses

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Kelly Breen, Det Gda McGrath agreed there was no DNA recovered and no other complicating or aggravating features in the case, such as injuries.

The bail hearing was told there were no witnesses, but that other people were in the environs.

The court heard the father of one had various jobs in farming, landscaping, painting, and fish farming and was involved with his family. The mother of his child also had health issues which was a cause of concern for him, the court heard.

Bail with conditions

Ms Breen said Mr Pavlov, still to enter a plea, would obey conditions.

Judge Power said that while the value of the property taken during the burglary was low, it was a “serious offence”.

He noted the garda objections but said the accused had the presumption of innocence and, due to a likely delay in the case, he was satisfied that bail terms could be imposed.

He ordered the accused to obey a curfew from 10pm to 7am, have no contact with witnesses, sign on daily at a garda station, and remain sober.

Mr Pavlov, currently on social welfare, was granted legal aid and ordered to appear at Dún Laoghaire District Court in September to check compliance with conditions.