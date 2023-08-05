Eight people evacuated from homes in Dublin following flash flooding

Eight people have been evacuated from their homes in north Dublin due to flash flooding this morning.

Firefighters are at the scene close to Auburn and Castle Court housing estates in Clontarf, where water-trained firefighters are offering the use of inflatable rafts to help people leave their homes safely.

Dublin Fire Brigade said they are also working with Dublin City Council and ESB at a flooded basement in an apartment block.

The flooding has caused damage to housing, cars and disruption to rail services.

Emergency services evacuate residents after a housing estate was severely flooded in north Dublin in the wake of Storm Antoni, which brought unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to Ireland overnight. Photo: Damien Storan.

According to Iarnroid Éireann, "services are suspended between Killester and Clontarf Road due to flooding in the area."

However, Dublin Bus is honouring rail tickets in the affected area.

There are also ongoing delays to services passing through Broombridge station, also due to flooding in the area.

Met Éireann had issued a status yellow rain warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Wicklow that was in place overnight until 11am on Saturday.

Currently, the whole province of Munster, along with counties Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford, are under a status yellow wind warning.

The warning is in place until 1pm this afternoon and according to Met Éireann, "very strong northwest to north winds with gusts of up to 110km/hr" are predicted.

There is a risk of falling branches, damage to temporary structures and difficult travelling conditions.

But Gerry Murphy from Met Éireann says the Dublin region was hit with the most rainfall overnight.

"Last night brought really torrential rain to some places and the area in the country that got most rainfall was actually the Dublin region.

"Forty-four millimetres of rainfall fell overnight at Dublin Airport.

"It's still very wet in the east of the country, the rain has cleared from Western areas and the rain on the east will also clear away over the next couple of hours."

- Additional reporting by PA