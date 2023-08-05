'As an island nation, there is no excuse': Call for people to eat more fish

The Government is being urged to do more the promote the health benefits of eating fish, particularly as a means to help combat depression.

The call comes from a leading psychiatrist, with fishing representatives and TDs also saying that the benefits of this "superfood" as a "national resource" are not being fully utilised.

University College Cork’s head of psychiatry Professor Ted Dinan, has branded the low level of fish consumption in Ireland as "crazy".

He says, among the many health benefits of eating fish, are reduced levels of anxiety and depression.

“As an island nation, there is no excuse,” Prof Dinan, who featured in the recent BBC Food Programme Feeding Your Brain: A User's Guide told the Irish Examiner.

“I don't know whether it's this Catholic hangover thing because it was compulsory to eat fish on a Friday.

It was perceived as a negative thing to eat. I'm not sure what it is. But it really is ridiculous that in an island nation like us, there is such a low level of fish consumption. It seems crazy.

He said there is “overwhelming evidence” that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables and nuts and fermented food and fish reduces the risk of becoming depressed.

“We've known that for about 30 years,” he said.

“For my patients, I prescribe drugs and use psychological treatments, but in every case, I assess their nutritional status and their exercise because exercise is extremely important as well.” He said that when he mentions fish to his patients, most will “turn their nose up at it”.

“They say they don't like the smell of it, or that it’s too expensive.

“You can change your diet without spending a lot of money and I think it is entirely an education issue.” He “absolutely” believes the Government should be doing more to encourage people to eat fish.

“I think that as mental health professionals, we should be putting more emphasis on this,” he said.

Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation CEO Patrick Murphy said: “Fish is not being promoted properly in this country.

There needs to be far more high-profile national campaigns promoting what is one of Ireland’s best natural resources. Spain, for example, uses hunger to sell fish, by actively promoting fish at meal times.

Independent TD Michael Collins has asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue to do more to promote fish as a healthy food.

He also called on them to research the health benefits of consuming fresh fish.

“Ireland boasts some of the world's richest fishing waters, providing a vital source of livelihood for thousands of families across the country,” he said.

“However, the potential of these local fish resources remains largely untapped.

“It is a superfood right at our doorstep, rich in essential nutrients and health-boosting properties.”

A Bord Bia spokesperson said it invests over €2.5m promoting seafood in Ireland and abroad. A spokesperson said: “Seafood campaigns are developed in consultation with seafood companies and Bord Bia conducts robust campaign evaluations.

A spokesperson for HSE said: “The role of the HSE is to promote the inclusion of all food groups to support healthy populations to achieve a balanced diet. Emphasising or prioritising one food or food group over others does not support the promotion of a balanced diet.