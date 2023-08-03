Deaths of teenagers 'shocked and saddened the nation' says Clones priest

Two grieving families were supported by hundreds of mourners from all over the country who turned out to support them in their darkest hour as they buried their daughters who died in a car crash.

The despair felt by the Mohamed and McCann families was captured in the words of Fr John Chester who spoke at Kiea’s funeral mass in Clones, when he said the deaths of the two teenagers had “shocked and saddened the nation”.

Family friends, classmates from Largy College, and locals walked behind the hearse of Kiea McCann.

More schoolmates and Largy College principal Sharon Magennis were among mourners who lined the steps of the church in Clones, while motorcycles revved in tribute to the racing fan ahead of the arrival of the hearse topped with floral tributes.

Many among Kiea’s family and loved ones wore light blue T-shirts – bearing a photograph of the teenager wearing her red formal dress – as they walked behind the hearse.

Representatives for Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joined the local community in the pews, as well as the Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher Ian Ellis. There was a moment for silence for those who were injured in the crash.

Father John Chester said the deaths of the teenagers “shocked and saddened the nation”.

He told the congregation that Keia’s father performed CPR on his daughter and her “soul friend” Dlava after rushing to the scene when he received the news.

“The hands of the two girls touching as though they knew they were off to heaven together,” Fr Chester said, adding that “no father should have to witness such a terrible scene.”

Kiea, he said, had been looking forward to a career in childcare.

He said many had been reflecting on how popular Kiea was among her friends.

“She had a great sense of humour, pleasantly mischievous and innocent,” he told mourners.

The funeral procession of Kiea McCann makes its way to the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones, Co Monaghan for her funeral.

“She, like her peers, was rarely off the iPhone keeping in touch. She kicked football with her close circle of friends, played pool, enjoyed music and the weekend discos.

“Kiea was kind, whole-hearted, genuine. She respected others irrespective of race and creed.”

Fr Chester said the two girls would have been “most proud” of how the “deeply united” community in Clones had come together, with streets lined by people paying their respects.

“Family was hugely important to Kiea, she was a very family-oriented girl who was everybody’s favourite, and our hearts are broken, not only for Kiea and Dlava, but for all of those left behind after this terrible tragedy,” he added.

While in Dublin, the Muslim community joined in solidarity with the Mohamed family and friends who travelled for three hours to bring Dlava’s remains to the mosque for her funeral mass.

In line with Islamic tradition, the teenager’s body was washed and shrouded by the women in her family, while the men carried her coffin which was laid on the floor at the top of the mosque.

Sheikh Hussein Halawa, Imam of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland (ICCI) in Clonskeagh spoke at Dlava’s service, interpreted by Dr Ali Selim.

He said, “Our daughter Dlava passed away in such a tragic accident” and this, he said, means those who practice the Islamic faith describing her as a martyr.

Dr Selim said, “Sheikh is congratulating her on getting such an honourable status in Islam.”

Dlava's devastated mother Zenab was comforted by her daughter Lilav during the service.

Lilav told the Irish Examiner: “It’s so hard, we are so heartbroken and numb. My baby sister and her best friend, to just go like that. The pain we all have”.

The Mohamed family are also keeping a bedside vigil for daughter Auin, 18 who was also involved in the crash and is now being treated at Beaumont hospital.

“She is doing a bit better” Hohamed Mohamed said, but added that their grief was “unbearable” and that his wife Zenab is “devastated”.

“Her mother, my wife, she is so sad, our hearts are broken” he said.

“My wife, she is in there now with my child, it's much sadness, and the shock and the pain in the heart. It is a hard time; it is difficult to explain. She was my youngest, Dlava, my baby, she cared for all”.

Hohamed and his family described how they received a phone call on Monday evening to say that their daughter had been pronounced dead on the N54 in Monaghan after the crash.

He continued: "We were at work, and we got a phone call. We closed the shop, and we go straight to the hospital. We were not there at the scene; we went straight to the hospital because they said they had taken them to the hospital."

Friends and family members as the coffin of 16-year-old Dlava Mohamed is lowered in Newcastle Muslim Cemetery.

Wearing their school uniforms, students from Largy College accompanied by their teachers arrived at Clonskeagh mosque for Dlava’s funeral.

The girls wore headscarves as they sat on the floor upstairs in the mosque during the service alongside Dlava’s mother and sister, while the boys stood with her brother and father alongside the Imam beside her coffin.

Family friend and spokesperson for the ICCI, Dr Ali Selim said “We have nearly 100,000 Muslims in this country and Dlava and Keia’s death has shaken the community.

“We have received many emails and phone calls from people we know and people we don’t know expressing their sympathies. It is very helpful to know people are standing with you.

“It is that feeling that you are not alone in this world. This family fled the war for a new life, this is the country we live in, and people are very caring, but the family will not feel the real challenge until they sit at the table, and she is not there, or go to her room and she is not there.

“Both families need a lot of support going forward, it is simply devastating that these children have died”.