Man, 30s, arrested following cocaine seizure worth €9.3m in Wexford

Man, 30s, arrested following cocaine seizure worth €9.3m in Wexford

The seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 18:35
Sally Gorman

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €9.3m worth of cocaine at Rosslare Europort in Wexford this morning - one of the biggest drugs seizures so far this year.

The discovery was made when Revenue officers stopped and used their mobile x-ray scanner to search a UK-registered freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France. 

The drugs were discovered concealed within the refrigerated trailer.

Approximately 133kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €9.3m was recovered.

A man in his 30s is currently being held at a Garda station in Co Wexford under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Electric Picnic festival Unhappy campers: Festivalgoers face heavy rain over bank holiday weekend
Domhnall Gleeson fundraiser Domhnall Gleeson: I don’t feel the need to apologise for having a famous father
Domhnall Gleeson fundraiser Domhnall Gleeson praises hospice care of grandparents in fundraising call
#Drugs CrisisseizurecocaineRevenueFreightOrganisation: Gardaí
<p>Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, especially anyone who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 1am and 6am on Sunday.</p>

Man, 30s, dies following serious assault in Dublin on Sunday 

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd