Man, 30s, arrested following cocaine seizure worth €9.3m in Wexford

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €9.3m worth of cocaine at Rosslare Europort in Wexford this morning - one of the biggest drugs seizures so far this year.
The discovery was made when Revenue officers stopped and used their mobile x-ray scanner to search a UK-registered freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.
The drugs were discovered concealed within the refrigerated trailer.
Approximately 133kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €9.3m was recovered.
A man in his 30s is currently being held at a Garda station in Co Wexford under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.