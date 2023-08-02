Man, 30s, dies following serious assault in Dublin on Sunday 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, especially anyone who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 1am and 6am on Sunday.

Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 17:59
Sally Gorman

A man who suffered serious injuries during an assault in Dublin on Sunday morning has died.

The incident occurred at about 4.30am on Larkhill Road in Whitehall.

The victim in his 30s was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday evening.

The investigation remains ongoing at Santry Garda Station under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

A family liason officer has also been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, especially anyone who may have camera footage and was travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 1am and 6am on Sunday.

Anyone with information can contact Santry Garda Station on 01 666 4000, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

