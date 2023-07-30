Man hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault in Dublin

A man was hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault in Dublin on Sunday morning.
Gardaí say they are investigating the incident that happened at around 4:30am on the Larkhill Road, Whitehall in the Dublin 9 area.
During the course of the assault, a man in his 30s was injured and is now currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital.
The scene on the Larkhill Road was preserved and a technical examination was carried out by gardaí.
An investigation is currently underway at Santry Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Larkhill Road and Collins Avenue areas of Dublin 9 between 4am and 5am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí," a garda spokesperson said.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Santry Garda station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."