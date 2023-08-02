Unhappy campers: Festivalgoers face heavy rain over bank holiday weekend

Festivalgoers are being advised to bring their rain gear as the weather forecast looks largely "unsettled" for the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

Cork's Indiependence kicks off in Mitchelstown and All Together Now takes place in Curraghmore House in Co. Waterford from Friday, but there's likely to be a lot of unhappy campers as heavy rainfall and spot flooding is predicted.

According to Met Éireann, Friday will start off bright with hazy sunny spells and some isolated showers. However, cloud will gradually thicken and outbreaks of rain will develop in western coastal counties during the afternoon. Highs of 15C to 18C are expected. On Friday night, heavy rainfall will bring a risk of spot flooding. Winds will be mostly light to moderate but strong at times near western and southern coasts. The forecaster says that Saturday will start wet and blustery with rain, heavy at times, clearing into the Irish Sea. However, brighter and drier conditions with some scattered showers will gradually extend across the country. Highs of 15C to 18C are expected again. Saturday night, showers will become largely confined to west coasts with long clear spells developing elsewhere. Sunday, there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers with light to moderate westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 15C to 19C are expected but it will be coolest in the northwest. Current indications suggest that bank holiday Monday will be cloudy and wet with rain moving in from the Atlantic.