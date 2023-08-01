August marks the beginning of autumn, according to the Celtic calendar 

While most believe summer ends in August, the Celtic calendar shows the season ending in July, therefore making Tuesday the 'traditional' beginning of autumn.

According to Met Éireann, the Celtic calendar — with seasons Imbolc (spring), Bealtaine (summer), Lughnassa (autumn) and Samhain (winter) — differs from the meteorological calendar which is used by the forecaster.

Meteorological seasons are based on the annual cycle of temperatures rather than the position of the Earth compared to the sun.

The practice of using seasons as a means of explaining weather patterns has dated back as far as 1780.

Met Éireann says meteorological seasons are simpler and easier to remember than astronomical seasons, for example, as the start and end dates for astronomical seasons vary each year.

Traditional/Celtic Astronomical Meteorological Spring (Imbolc) 1/2 Feb St Brigid’s Day 20 March Vernal Equinox March, April and May Summer (Bealtaine) 1 May 20/21 June Summer Solstice June, July and August Autumn (Lughnasa) 1 August 22/23 September Autumnal Equinox September, October and November Winter (Samhain) 31 Oct/ Nov 21/22 December Winter Solstice December (year), January and February (year after)

Met Éireann says it uses "meteorological seasons to divide the year into four seasons of equal length [three months each]" as it "helps enormously in the calculation and provisional of seasonal statistics”.

The forecaster also implements a separate “storm season”, beginning from September 1 each year for the storm naming project.

On the difference between the Celtic and meteorological calendar, Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said: “The main difference in simple terms is August is a warmer month than May and from a weather point of view it is summer so the meteorological season follows weather.”

Mr O’Reilly said the Celtic season is based on the amount of light combined with “daylight hours”, with the astronomical season following the solstice and not calendar months.

Some think summer ends tonight… pic.twitter.com/DjuhKgxxrG — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 31, 2023

Despite the differences in the various calendars, Mr O’Reilly said it was less a way of predicting the weather and more focused on "what people see as the seasons", adding the calendar everyone chooses to follow is "a point of view you choose to believe".