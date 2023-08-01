August marks the beginning of autumn, according to the Celtic calendar 

August marks the beginning of autumn, according to the Celtic calendar 

Met Éireann says it uses 'meteorological seasons to divide the year into four seasons of equal length [three months each]' as it 'helps enormously in the calculation and provisional of seasonal statistics'. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 12:48
Mairead Sheehy

While most believe summer ends in August, the Celtic calendar shows the season ending in July, therefore making Tuesday the 'traditional' beginning of autumn.

According to Met Éireann, the Celtic calendar — with seasons Imbolc (spring), Bealtaine (summer), Lughnassa (autumn) and Samhain (winter) — differs from the meteorological calendar which is used by the forecaster.

Meteorological seasons are based on the annual cycle of temperatures rather than the position of the Earth compared to the sun.

The practice of using seasons as a means of explaining weather patterns has dated back as far as 1780.

Met Éireann says meteorological seasons are simpler and easier to remember than astronomical seasons, for example, as the start and end dates for astronomical seasons vary each year.

 

Traditional/Celtic  

Astronomical   

Meteorological  

Spring (Imbolc)  

1/2 Feb St Brigid’s Day  

20 March Vernal Equinox  

March, April and May  

Summer (Bealtaine)  

1 May   

20/21 June Summer Solstice  

June, July and August  

Autumn (Lughnasa)  

1 August  

22/23 September Autumnal Equinox  

September, October and November  

Winter (Samhain)  

31 Oct/ Nov  

21/22 December Winter Solstice  

December (year), January and February (year after) 

Met Éireann says it uses "meteorological seasons to divide the year into four seasons of equal length [three months each]" as it "helps enormously in the calculation and provisional of seasonal statistics”.

The forecaster also implements a separate “storm season”, beginning from September 1 each year for the storm naming project.

On the difference between the Celtic and meteorological calendar, Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said: “The main difference in simple terms is August is a warmer month than May and from a weather point of view it is summer so the meteorological season follows weather.”

Mr O’Reilly said the Celtic season is based on the amount of light combined with “daylight hours”, with the astronomical season following the solstice and not calendar months.

Despite the differences in the various calendars, Mr O’Reilly said it was less a way of predicting the weather and more focused on "what people see as the seasons", adding  the calendar everyone chooses to follow is "a point of view you choose to believe".

Read More

Hottest July on record and possibly in the last 120,000 years, say scientists 

WEATHER CENTRE

Check out the Irish Examiner's WEATHER CENTRE for regularly updated short and long range forecasts wherever you are. Rainfall and temperature charts are also available.

More in this section

Social welfare inspectors and gardaí save €62m in fraud cases Social welfare inspectors and gardaí save €62m in fraud cases
Cork mental health author blackmailed online 'disappointed by victim-blaming' Cork mental health author blackmailed online 'disappointed by victim-blaming'
Belfast Pride Parade 2023 Preacher quizzed over Pride ‘hate crime’ in Belfast claims his message was misconstrued
#WeatherCeltic calendarOrganisation: Met Éireann
August marks the beginning of autumn, according to the Celtic calendar 

'Profound sadness and grief' following death of two 'cherished' pupils in Monaghan collision

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd