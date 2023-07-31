HSE to begin dividing into six health regions from February

The HSE will begin to divide into six health regions from next February, with the move expected to be complete by December, an implementation plan approved by Cabinet shows.

The HSE health regions are part of ongoing Sláintecare reforms, and will see hospitals working with their local community services rather than in hospital groups.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it is hoped that the change will mean patients getting faster access to care with more communication between services.

Each region will cover a population of up to 300,000 with budgets linked to these numbers. They will be led by regional executive officers, paid up to €257,000, who will report to HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster. They are expected to be in place by February.

Munster will have two regions covering Cork/Kerry and Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary and one including South Tipperary and Waterford among other counties.

Treatment locally

Patients will mainly be treated locally although the plan says that “where clinically indicated" they may be sent elsewhere.

The plan envisages hospital groups and community healthcare organisations will be fully stood down by the end of 2024, but cautions about the risk of duplicating services in the move.

A central HSE structure will remain, and the Department of Health will continue to hold the health and social care budget purse strings. However, regions will have freedom to recruit staff or develop specialised services to meet local demand.

Mr Gloster said the changes mean joined-up care across GPs, nursing, and social care as well as in hospitals and community care.

“The idea behind reorganising our structures is to ensure that people experience just one health service, providing whatever care they need at the right time and in the right place,” said Mr Gloster.

When we talk about ‘integrated care’, this is what we mean.

"In line with the introduction of health regions, I am currently finalising plans for a changed HSE centre and this will add to the overall improvement in governance and leadership of the health service.”

Mr Donnelly said the plan lays out the immediate changes to come.

“While the transition to health regions represents a considerable change to organisational structures, it is important to note that structural change is not the primary objective of this reform,” said Mr Donnelly.

“These new arrangements aim to improve the health service’s ability to deliver timely, integrated care to patients and service users, planned and funded in line with their needs.”