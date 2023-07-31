Most victims of sexual violence as a child or adult don't report to Gardaí

Young adults who have experienced sexual violence are more likely to tell a friend than a family member, statistics show.

Two thirds of people aged 18-24 who have disclosed an experience of sexual violence as an adult have spoken to a friend first, compared with 13% who told a relative first, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

More than a third of women (36%) who did not disclose any experience of sexual violence as an adult kept it secret because they felt ashamed or embarrassed – more than twice the rate for men (15%), the CSO data shows.

The figures released on Monday are from the CSO’s Sexual Violence Survey.

The results of the survey have been released in parts, with the latest data related to disclosure of experiences.

The study found that most people who have experienced sexual violence as a child or adult do not disclose it to the police.

Of those adults who disclosed to someone an experience of sexual violence as a child, only 12% also disclosed it to the Garda or police in another jurisdiction.

For adults who disclosed an experience of sexual violence as an adult, only 5% went to the police.

The CSO survey also found that most adults who experienced sexual violence as an adult (79%) did not use a support service.

Commenting on the results, Helen McGrath, statistician in the CSO’s Social Analysis Section, said: “When we refer to disclosure to someone or to others, it refers to having told one person or many persons or an organisation/group.

“The experiences referred to in this publication range across a variety of experiences up to and including those which result in the most serious violations of personal dignity.

“We appreciate that behind the data in today’s publication are a range of individual stories, which speak to the lived experience of those who have, and those who have not, experienced sexual violence.

“The publication today presents greater additional insight on the disclosure of sexual violence for those who have experienced it.”