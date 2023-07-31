Circle K warns customers after diesel and petrol mix up at filling station 

Circle K has said some customers may be impacted after diesel was inadvertently delivered into a petrol underground storage tank.

The retailer says it happened at its Kill North Service Station in Kildare between the hours of 2pm and 7pm on Saturday afternoon.

Following a review of CCTV and sales data, they are aware of up to 87 customers who may have been impacted.

Once the issue was identified, pumps at the forecourt were immediately closed, Circle K said in a statement on Monday.

It adds the issue has since been resolved, with all pumps now operating normally, and it has apologised to all customers impacted.

Circle K said it is ready to assist anyone caught up in the incident with any potential claims.

A dedicated customer hotline has been opened for anyone who believes they might have been affected.

These people will be supported in rectifying any problems that may arise with their vehicle as a result of the error.

"We are ready to assist impacted customers to resolve any issues as quickly as possible and would like to assure them that we will assist them with any potential claim," the statement read.

Concerned customers can call one of four numbers and should leave their contact details in a message if they do not get an answer. The phone numbers are 087 1034125, 01 2028768, 01 2028762, and 01 2028888.

Alternatively, they can email talk2us.support@circlekeurope.com.

Circle K moved to reassure customers that this error was a once-off incident.

"At Circle K, we stand by and guarantee the quality of our fuel and would like to reassure all customers that this was an isolated incident," it said.