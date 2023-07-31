€111m in welfare overpayments with one person incorrectly receiving almost €360k 

€111m in welfare overpayments with one person incorrectly receiving almost €360k 

A Department of Social Protection spokesman said anti-fraud and control measures were in place to find cases of overpayment, recover the money, and pursue prosecution of offenders when it was appropriate.

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 14:45
Ken Foxe

More than €111m in welfare overpayments were uncovered last year including one case where a person received almost €360,000 they were not entitled to.

The Department of Social Protection said there had been 71,121 cases discovered in 2022 where people had received more money than they should have.

The overpayment total was €111.67m, or about €1,570 per case uncovered.

However, some of the overpayments were hundreds of times higher than the average, with one person receiving €357,999 in jobseekers' allowance that they were not entitled to.

There were at least 10 cases involved sums of greater than €200,000, according to figures released under FOI by the department.

Another person wrongly received €299,989 in jobseekers' allowance, while a similar case involving the same type of payment was valued at €282,881 in overpayment.

Incorrect payments worth €262,207 were made in a one-parent family allowance in one case uncovered by the department last year.

There was also a €229,540 overpayment of illness benefit and a €228,168 overpayment of the non-contributory State pension to which the person had no entitlement.

The department said these large figures generally involved “irregular payments over a number of years” but which had been uncovered during 2022.

Of the €111.6m of overpayments reported last year, about €80.5m — or about 72% — has already been recovered.

An information note said: “Recoveries refer to the amount recovered in that year, but the debt may not necessarily have been raised in that year.” 

Abuse of welfare system

A spokesman for the department said the majority of people in receipt of a payment from it received what they were entitled to. He said: “Nevertheless, the department recognises that abuse of the welfare system is an ongoing reality and must be tackled proactively.” 

The spokesman said anti-fraud and control measures were in place to find cases of overpayment, recover the money, and pursue prosecution of offenders when it was appropriate.

The spokesman added: 

Overpayments can occur where a person provides false or misleading information in their application or through error on the part of either the claimant or the department.

“The value of overpayments when viewed as a percentage of scheme expenditure highlights that the vast majority of people in receipt of a payment from the department receive what they are entitled to.” 

The department also said recovery of overpaid welfare was done without “imposing undue financial hardship” and that personal circumstances would be considered in determining any repayment plan.

Read More

Homeowners can earn €14,000 by renting spare room to students

More in this section

Nothing Compares to You played before the game in memory of Sinead O’Connor 30/7/2023 Watch the 'spine-tingling' tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at the All-Ireland football final  
Belfast Pride Parade 2023 Belfast Pride organisers ‘to discuss alleged hate crime’ with police
First of two August supermoons will be visible from tonight First of two August supermoons will be visible from tonight
Social welfareOrganisation: Department of Social Protection
€111m in welfare overpayments with one person incorrectly receiving almost €360k 

Circle K apologises after diesel and petrol mix up at filling station 

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd