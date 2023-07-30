Young footballer fights burning skin condition to help team to league victory

A young footballer from Co Meath has overcome a burning skin condition, which causes painful blisters on her feet, to help her side become league champions.

Sophia Dawson, aged 12, took up football because she wanted to remain active after being forced to leave Irish dancing when classes became too painful.

Sophia was diagnosed with epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS) – a severe form of the incurable genetic skin condition also known as “butterfly skin” – two months after being born.

Sophia Dawson overcame a painful skin condition to play a full season in goals and take her team to league victory (Dawson family)

Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is a group of rare diseases that causes blisters, which quickly burst and leave slow-healing wounds.

Despite her condition, she battled through the pain to play every game in goals last season for Donacarney Celtic Under 12s as they finished top of the Metropolitan Girls League Division A.

Sophia has said she will be cheering on Ireland on Monday with parents Aisling and Mark, and little brother Alfie, as the Girls in Green play Nigeria in their last World Cup 2023 fixture.

“I love watching the Women’s World Cup in Australia this year, and my favourite Ireland player is Katie McCabe,” she said.

The young player said she managed to convince her parents to let her join a team after she enjoyed playing with friends.

“Before I joined Donacarney, I loved playing football outside with my friends,” she said

“All of my friends were joining football clubs and I kept asking my parents if I could.

“Eventually they gave in and said I could give it a go.”

Sophia Dawson has said her favourite Ireland player is Katie McCabe and she’ll be cheering on the girls in green in their World Cup match on Monday (Dawson family)

Sophia supports Manchester United and said her favourite player is Marcus Rashford because of his “ability and charity work”.

She said she managed to play the full season despite the pain in her feet caused by her condition.

“I played one whole football season as a goalkeeper, even though my feet burn, sting and blister after matches,” she said.

“My parents were incredibly proud of me, because of the ups and downs I went through, and our team even won the league.

I couldn’t believe my luck at the awards ceremony when I was named player’s player of the year. My mam even cried.”

Joanna Joyce, head of advocacy at EB charity Debra, said the government could do more to transform the lives of people impacted by EB in Ireland.

“For the price of two cups of coffee a day, the Government can help to ease the lifelong pain, physical and mental trauma that people with EB endure,” she said.

“In many cases, EB can be an invisible condition which has a hugely negative impact on people’s lives, yet those living with it are still struggling to access vital supports and services.

“At Debra, we understand EB. We know how difficult this journey can be and that the needs people may have are very particular to them and their situation.”

Deirdre Callis, head of family services at Debra, added the charity helps ease the “unimaginable pressures everyone impacted by EB in Ireland” lives through.

Sophia said her father also has EBS and her parents knew she had the condition when they found blisters on her feet when she was a baby.

“I wish for one day there to be a cure for all types of EB and with Debra’s support we might get there,” she said.