'Dad was quietly protective': Suzy Byrne on Gay and Sinéad's long acquaintance

In the 36 years since the release of her acclaimed debut record The Lion and the Cobra, Sinéad O'Connor was a frequent and always-memorable guest on RTÉ's The Late Late Show, particularly during Gay Byrne's tenure as host.

"Sinéad first appeared on The Late Late Show in 1988 aged 21," said Mr Byrne's daughter Suzy.

Suzy Byrne. Picture: Collins Photo Agency

"From then, Dad gave Sinéad a platform to perform and chat to him on the show any time she was available.

"He had great admiration for her artistic intelligence, her bravery, and her truth in speaking about the various causes she espoused.

"In addition to her talents as a singer and composer, Sinéad had a rare ability to deliver her views both articulately and concisely, both of which Dad welcomed and enjoyed."

She and the host had a relationship Byrne's daughter Suzy described as one of empathy.

Both host and guest enjoyed her frequent visits to the famous set.

Gay Byrne and Sinéad O'Connor arrive to 'The Late Late Show' as it celebrated its 50th anniversary. Picture: Collins Photos

"Sinéad was very comfortable with Dad; this was evident from the beginning and in her interviews with him over the years," said Ms Byrne.

"From her first appearance at just 21, Dad treated Sinéad with empathy, knowing the fragility of her life and its burden to her which she carried so bravely and with courage whilst still accomplishing so much in her young and vibrant life.

"He was quietly protective of her; she knew it and appreciated it."

"Sinéad was a spiritual renaissance woman," she said, "a special, one-off woman. May she rest gently."

1988

Sinéad O'Connor first appeared on the Late Late in 1988, aged 21.

She performed the track 'Mandinka' off of her debut record before sitting down with host Gay Byrne for a discussion about the writing of the album, and her famous hairstyle.

1989

After touring extensively in the UK and US, O'Connor returned to The Late Late Show in 1989 and performed the song 'I Am Stretched on Your Grave' off her second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got.

Introducing O'Connor, Byrne said: "All of the clichés for this girl are true". He called her performance on the night "wonderful".

1990

In the wake of the 1990 Grammys, O'Connor released what would become her signature song: 'Nothing Compares 2 U'.

By the time she returned to the Late Late later that year, the single had reached number 3 in the UK chart.

"If you had a spare few pound, like, hanging around in your pocket, you could do worse than put it on her for number 1 in lieu of Kylie Minogue by Monday," Byrne said as he introduced her.

The track went on to reach number one in the UK and dozens of countries worldwide.

1993

Another memorable Late Late Show appearance came in 1993 when O'Connor appeared on the show to promote a fundraiser for children and refugees displaced by the Yugoslavian War.

In lieu of performing one of her own tracks, O'Connor instead opted to perform an acapella version of the hymn 'Make Me a Channel of Your Peace'.

1999

In 1999, a then 32-year-old O'Connor appeared on the show to discuss her ordination as a Latin Tridentine priest, taking the name Mother Bernadette Marie.

Though her ordination was not considered valid by the Catholic Church, it did spark a discussion about women as priests, and the wider role of women in the Church.

It was O'Connor's last appearance during Byrne's tenure as host.