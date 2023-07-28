Firefighter industrial action 'poses increased risk to safety of public and firefighters'

The recent decision by Siptu to escalate industrial action and close half of the country's fire stations on a rotational basis is "disproportionate" and poses an "increase in risk to the safety of the public and to the safety of firefighters", the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) has said.

On Wednesday, retained firefighters resumed strike action after voting to reject a Labour Court recommendation aimed at resolving an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

Pickets were placed at retained fire stations around the country, but members maintained their response to life-threatening emergency calls.

Retained service fire service members are part-time firefighters who are paid an annual retainer for being on-call.

Earlier this month, the Labour Court recommended the retainer be increased by between 24% and 32.7%.

Siptu, the main union which represents firefighters, called the recommendation a "major disappointment" and said it would do nothing to address the longstanding issues of recruitment and retention in the service. Its members voted to reject the recommendation.

'Extremely concerned'

On Friday, the LGMA, a State agency that provides a range of professional services to local authorities, said it was "extremely concerned" by Siptu's decision and urged it to call off the industrial action.

In a statement, the LGMA said the closure of 50% of fire stations was "unconstructive" and created "unacceptable and unnecessary risks for attendance and cover at incidents throughout the country".

The LGMA also said Siptu had instructed its members in the remaining 50% of fire stations to use mobile phones instead of the secure Tetra radio system, which, the LGMA said, "constitutes a significant increase in risk, particularly in areas with substandard mobile phone coverage".

The LGMA said it would continue to engage with Siptu 'to ensure the risk to the public and to firefighters is minimised to the greatest extent possible'. Picture: Derek Farrell/RollingNews.ie

"Siptu is instructing that the minimum attendance of appliances at incidents — however minor — be increased to three appliances from three stations," an LGMA spokesperson said.

"This will inevitably diminish the level of cover available for other incidents with potentially serious consequences."

The LGMA acknowledged challenges in relation to retained firefighter recruitment and retention, and the sustainability of service in general, but said "a clear pathway and plan have been developed to address these issues".

The spokesperson said the Labour Court's recommendation, "would have provided a significant increase to firefighter earnings of €5,523-€6,941 per annum" and allowed for "improvements to conditions for retained firefighters".

"However, this was rejected by Siptu members," the LGMA said.

Further pay negotiations

It also said and further negotiations on pay would take take place in the upcoming national pay talks.

The LGMA said it had "engaged extensively" with Siptu at national and local level in relation to emergency cover plans during the industrial action.

"It is simply not within the power of local authorities to provide any pay increase outside of the national pay agreement and we are calling on Siptu to recognise this and call off unconstructive and unnecessary industrial action, which has a significant impact on public safety," the spokesperson said.

"Retained firefighters provide a vital community service and are very committed to their valuable work and to protecting the safety of the public."

The LGMA said it would continue to engage with Siptu "to ensure the risk to the public and to firefighters is minimised to the greatest extent possible".

"Management will continue to engage with Siptu to ensure adherence to joint responsibilities under the Code of Practice on Dispute Procedures in relation to emergency services," it added.